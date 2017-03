Lil Jon Remy Ma's 2nd Diss Track is Overkill But It's Too Late for Nicki

EXCLUSIVE

Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj should both back away from the mic, because the damage is done ... according to Lil Jon.

When we asked him about Remy's 2nd diss track -- "Another One" -- he admitted he hadn't listened to it ... for one very good reason. He added ... the beef is good for hip-hop culture, but stressed there's no upside for it to go any further.

As for Nicki refusing to respond? Jon seems to think silence is golden. At least in this case.