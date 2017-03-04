'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Dad's Money Plea Is a Joke He's Trying to Ride My Coattails!

Danielle Bregoli, the "Cash Me Ousside" girl, wants to send her estranged dad a clear message -- you have ZERO business trying to get into MY business!

Sources connected to Danielle tell us she finds it absurd her pops, Ira Peskowitz, a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy ... is trying to weasel his way back into her life after years of being an absentee dad.

Ira started a GoFundMe page saying he needs $50k to cover legal expenses to get his daughter "proper help." He's actually raised $1300 already.

We're told Danielle thinks it's just a money grab ... an attempt to get back in her life because she's now commanding $30k in appearance fees. Not to mention the multiple reality TV offers she's fielding.

Mom has reportedly had primary custody since Danielle was 18 months old, and we're told "Cash Me Ousside" wants dear ole dad to know ... she doesn't need to be saved.