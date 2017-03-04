'Bachelorette' Ali Fedotowsky No More Roses ... I'm Married Now

"Bachelorette" star Ali Fedotowsky got hitched Friday ... and even had an A-list guest watch the whole thing go down.

Fedotowsky, who was at the forefront of season 6 of the show tied the knot Friday in Palos Verdes, CA with TV and radio host Kevin Manno. Not only were friends and family on hand, but "Big Bang" star Kaley Cuoco was a witness too.

Lucky for Ali, this engagement turned out better than her last ... she picked Roberto Martinez at the end of her cycle on "The Bachelorette" but the two ended their relationship in 2011 after a year and a half together.

Ali and Kevin have a daughter together who was also in the wedding.

Mazel!