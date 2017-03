'America's Got Talent' Filming Cancelled After Mel B's Dad Dies

Exclusive Details

"America's Got Talent" is off to a rough start ... filming has been cancelled next week because of the death of Mel B's dad.

Martin Brown died Saturday after a 5-year battle with Myeloma. He was 63.

Producers have cancelled filming Monday and Tuesday, but even when it's back there's a big challenge ahead, because the show is hostlesss ... this after Nick Cannon quit.

Mel B said she and her sister were by their dad's side when he passed.

RIP