Jeff Sessions He's Forrest Gump on SNL

Jeff Sessions became Forrest Gump on Saturday Night Live ... and the bust stop bench spoof couldn't have been funnier.

Kate McKinnon did her best impression of the Attorney General, who was forced to recuse himself this week from any Trump-related investigations after getting caught lying about talking to Russians on the campaign.

Looks like their Sean Spicer skit might have some competition.