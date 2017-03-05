Michael Bisping Tyron's Win Wasn't Really a Win ... Which Means GSP is Dead!

Michael Bisping thinks Tyron Woodley's win over Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson was pretty pathetic ... which bodes well for his own fight against Georges St-Pierre.

We got the middleweight champ at T-Mobile Arena after UFC 209, where he starts his diss against Tyron with ... "Let's be honest" and ends with "If they're the best welterweights in the world, then I should f*** up GSP!"

He does say he's got love for Tyron, but makes a point to describe the bout as everyone else saw it. He's also got some choice words for his upcoming rival ... loosen the hell up.