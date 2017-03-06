Bill Paxton Death Certificate Valve Replacement Surgery Triggered Stroke

Bill Paxton's death was triggered by an aneurysm that required surgery which resulted in a fatal stroke.

According to the death certificate, obtained by TMZ, Paxton had just undergone valve replacement surgery to correct the aortic aneurysm problem when complications arose later and he suffered a stroke.

According to the death certificate, Bill had the surgery on February 14th and died on the 25th.

TMZ broke the story, the 61-year-old actor died February 25 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A.