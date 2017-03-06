Lira Galore My Sex Tape, My Rules ... I'm Going After the Leakers!

Lira Galore filed a police report and is lawyering up to take down the perps responsible for spreading an old sex tape of her online ... including the bloggers.

The model tells us she already knows who's responsible for dishing out the sex vid starring herself and an ex-boyfriend -- not Rick Ross -- and her legal team's not wasting any time going after them.

She's also trying to keep the mood light over her situation ... and explains the reasoning behind her tweet that some thought was lewd.

