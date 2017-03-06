Western Kentucky Football Players Accused of Masked Frat House Beatdown

Several Western Kentucky Univ. football players are under investigation for allegedly rolling to the Pike fraternity house and beating up two people in a violent masked attack ... TMZ Sports has learned.
Law enforcement sources tell us at least 4 members of the team (the names have not been released) are involved in the investigation over a March 5 incident that left at least one man hospitalized.
FYI, WKU was 11-3 last season and CBS Sports ranked them as the #23 team in the country.
According to the police report, obtained by TMZ Sports, an alumni member of the Pike house was initially called to the scene by a current member who told him "several football players were outside" looking to fight.
The alum says he confronted the men to get them to leave -- but instead, one of the guys tackled him into a fence and began beating him. A Pike member says he tried to break things up and was also attacked. The alum says he went to the E.R. for his injuries.
Cops were then called ... and tracked down one of the football players who admitted he and his teammates went to the Pike house to retaliate after someone got jumped at a Pike party the night before.
Cops say one of the victims claims several of the suspects were carrying guns. At least one suspect allegedly had a box cutter knife.
And get this ... cops say they found evidence on social media that one of the football sent the Pikes a warning that they were coming to attack.
So far, no arrests have been made.
A rep for the team tells us, "We are aware of the allegations involving a few members of our football team. We are cooperating fully with the authorities. However, at this time, we have not received a police report and cannot provide further comment."