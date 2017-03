Spike Dudley Once Asked Vince McMahon for Weed ... Says Bubba Ray Dudley

And now: "When 3 AM Phone Calls Go Wrong" ... starring ex-WWE superstar Bubba Ray Dudley!

Here's the deal ... we asked Bubba Ray for his best Vince McMahon story (everyone's got one) and the "Busted Open" radio co-host came through strong.

It involved a 3 AM phone call to the CEO while in a car with Shane McMahon, Tommy Dreamer and Spike Dudley ... and ended with Spike asking Vince if he had any "kind buds."

Whoops!