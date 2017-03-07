George Michael Officially Died of Natural Causes

George Michael died of natural causes related to his heart and liver ... what's unclear is if alcohol played a part.

The Coroner in Oxfordshire said the precise cause of death was dialated cardiomyopathy -- a heart muscle disease which stretches the muscles and thins them so blood flow in the body is restricted." Cardiomyopathy can be inherited but can also be triggered by excessive drinking.

Michael also suffered from fatty liver, which can be caused by excessive drinking but also excessive weight gain.

And Michael suffered from myocarditis, which is an inflammation in or around the heart, often caused by infection.

Michael was found dead in his bed on Christmas Day.

The 53-year-old singer had suffered from alcohol and drug addiction over the years and had gained a significant amount of weight in the months leading up to his death.