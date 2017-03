Kendall, Bella & Gigi Modeling IS Rocket Science! On Chanel's Runway

Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid just proved modeling does require some brains -- or at least planning a modeling show with a rocket launch does.

The 3 of 'em were in Paris this week strutting around with Chanel gear on, and with a giant rocket ship behind them -- which took off at the end of the show.

The faux spacecraft only got about 30 feet in the air -- still kinda cool to see hot models coming together in the name of science!

Well, fancy clothes with a science-ish backdrop, anyway.