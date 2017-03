Kim Kardashian I've Got Leg(s) Up ... for 'Ocean's 8' Role

Kim Kardashian's pretty transparent these days ... quite literally, actually.

The reality star showed off some serious skin in this see-through lace gown while filming a cameo in "Ocean's 8" in downtown L.A. Serena Williams and Sports Illustrated model Kelly Rohrbach also rocked some fancy threads for their cameos.

It's interesting ... the flick's about a jewelry heist targeting celebs.

Kim, of course ... well, you already know.