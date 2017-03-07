RuPaul SCOTUS Can't Stop LGBTQs ... We Just Need to 'Dance & Sing'

EXCLUSIVE

RuPaul doesn't want the LGBTQ community to get down about the Supreme Court decision to let lower courts rule on transgender rights -- he has his own idea about how to keep the progress rolling.

We got Ru in NYC, hours after SCOTUS rejected the high-profile bathroom rights case of a Virginia high school student ... sending it back to the court of appeals. He took the news well, insisting the Justices are stuck in the 20th century.

Ru also laid out his platform for success. It's all in your feet.