Ryan Seacrest 911 Hurry! 'Huge Flames' at His House

Ryan Seacrest's neighbors did some name-dropping when they called 911 to report the fire at his house.

TMZ obtained the 911 calls that came in last month when an electrical fire started in Ryan's driveway. One neighbor was in a panic as he described the scene, but made sure to mention Ryan's name multiple times.

Another call seemed to come from a staffer at the house, who said the flames were getting close to trees.

As we reported, firefighters saved the $50 million mansion and no one was injured.