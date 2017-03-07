Tyga Loses Court Battle for Overclubbing in Vegas

EXCLUSIVE

Tyga was just ordered to pay the steepest cover charge EVER for club-hopping in Vegas ... all because he flaked on a lawsuit.

Tyga got hit for nearly $65,000 in a case where a promoter sued him for allegedly breaking a performance contract. It wasn't hard for the promoter to win ... Tyga never showed up in court.

We broke the story ... Z Entertainment claimed Tyga had signed on with them in 2015 to perform at a show in Vegas, also promising not to perform at competing clubs around the same time frame.

Lo and behold they say Tyga did just that ... not to mention screwing them by being a no-show the year before at another gig.

Seems Tyga has even bigger legal fish to fry in 2017.