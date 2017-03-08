Aaron Rodgers Arian Foster Could DEFINITELY Take Wolf

Aaron Rodgers has taken a side in the whole Arian Foster vs. Wolf debate ... and it's man over beast.

Foster got EVERYONE talking this week when he tweeted out reasons why he truly believes he could take a wild wolf in a 1-on-1 fight.

He even laid out his arguments as to why he thinks he has a legit advantage ... including thumbs and ability to strategize.

Well, outside Catch in L.A. ... Rodgers told us he sees it Foster's way.

i honestly think i can get a wolf 1 on 1 tho. — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017