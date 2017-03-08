Dez Bryant Blasts Troll 'Shut The F**k Up' You Don't Know What I've Been Through

Breaking News

Dez Bryant unleashed the fury all over a Twitter troll Wednesday -- saying haters "have no clue" what he's been dealing with off the field over the past 2 years and should "shut the f**k up."

It all started when Cowboys reporter Jon Machota posted a list of WRs with the most receiving yards since 2012 which showed Dez ranked 8th ... below Calvin Johnson, T.Y. Hilton and Brandon Marshall.

Dez explained that he's finally getting his first healthy off-season training in 2 years and suggested he'll bounce back strong in 2017.

Not everyone's buying it -- including one guy who tweeted at Dez, "Injury prone. If your not on the field, talent means nothing! If you miss more than 5 games in 17' you'll be cut 2018!UNDERSTAND."

Dez didn't like that and fired back ...

"Bro shut the f**k up.. the game of football is more than training and playing.. you have no clue what I was dealing with these pass 2 years."

We know SOME of what he's dealt with off the field ... he's been sued for allegedly trashing a mansion and blasted by animal groups over a pet monkey ... but it seems like Dez is hinting at bigger issues.