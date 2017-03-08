Joe Mixon Crushes Pro Day Will NFL Teams Bite??

Joe Mixon just dominated at Oklahoma's pro day -- posting VERY impressive numbers in various drills -- but the question remains ... will an NFL team actually pull the trigger in April?

Obviously, Mixon's past is a huge red flag -- he wasn't invited to the NFL combine because of the video showing him brutalizing a female student in 2014.

Instead, Mixon put his skills on a display at a special workout on the Oklahoma campus -- putting up numbers that would put him in the Top 10 against other RB prospects in almost every category.

Mixon reportedly posted a 4.43 second 40-yard dash time (which would've been the 4th fastest time among running backs at the combine) and completed 21 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press.

Some experts say Mixon will still be drafted as high as the 2nd round ... others say he could fall out of the draft entirely.

Day 1 of the NFL Draft is April 27 ... stay tuned.