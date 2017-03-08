Vince Young 'Finalizing Contract' with CFL Team

Breaking News

Vince Young just took a HUGE step in his possible return to football -- he's "finalizing his contract" with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and is currently flying to Canada to close the deal.

Young announced his intentions to return to the game back in February and even signed with agent Leigh Steinberg in the hopes of getting with a team.

Now, sources familiar with the situation tell us Young and the CFL team are rounding 3rd in terms of getting a deal done and all that's left is for Vince to pick up a pen and sign on the dotted line.

The 33-year-old QB last played in the NFL back in 2011.

Should be interesting!