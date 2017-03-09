Faizon Love Valet Is Damn Lucky ... I Didn't Even Punch Him Once!

Sometimes punk kids talking trash need a lesson in respect ... and that's how Faizon Love describes the beatdown he handed a valet in Columbus Airport.

We talked to Faizon about Judge Mathis' advice on how the comedian should handle his criminal case going forward, and he was actually open to it. He still believes he was in the right though because the valet allegedly spit at him.

Love admits he probably could learn some lessons from his airport attack too, but backing down from a fight is definitely not one of them.