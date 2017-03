Magic Castle Magician's Death 911 Suicide Call Is it a Person or a Dummy?

Paramedics who rushed to the Magic Castle last month after getting a suicide call weren't sure if the figure hanging from a cord was a human or a dummy.

TMZ obtained the 911 call in which you hear the confusion over what Magic Castle workers found. Daryl Easton was hanging with a plastic bag over his head and an electrical cord around his neck. The dispatcher asked the workers if the cord was charged.

Contrary to reports, the Coroner ruled the death a suicide.