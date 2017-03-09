Nas No Beef with Remy Ma's 'ShETHER'

Nas ﻿had NOTHING to do with Remy Ma's diss track being yanked from the airwaves, and we're told the rapper's pointing the finger at one giant culprit -- Universal Music Publishing.

Sources connected to the rapper tell TMZ ... Nas has no beef with Remy using his beat to diss Nicki Minaj ﻿in "shETHER" ... and it was Universal -- which owns the song -- that made a stink after Remy jacked the beat, slapped it on her track and sold it without its permission.

Remy's label may have dropped the ball by not getting the all clear. The track's since been taken off Sound Cloud and radio. Sources tell us Remy's been told she can't even perform the track.

We're told Universal sprung into action after "shETHER" hit No. 2 on iTunes ... though we checked and you can still download the track, but that could quickly change.

Nas sources are adamant the rapper would NEVER step into a blistering showdown. In fact ... Nas is a fan of battle raps and appreciates the culture. Nas, of course, had one of the most epic beefs with Jay Z.

As for Remy ... sources say "shETHER" might not see light of day again cause she didn't play on Universal's terms.