BBD's Ricky Bell Hell Yeah, We're Going Country With Lady Antebellum!

EXCLUSIVE

Bell Biv DeVoe and Lady Antebellum have a serious connection, and they're taking it to the studio ... according to BBD's Ricky Bell.

We got Bell at LAX -- fresh off BBD's killer mashup with LA on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" -- and he was still buzzing about the performance. So much so, he says both groups are planning to keep the party going.

He says they already have the perfect name for their supergroup, but there's just one detail left to hammer out.