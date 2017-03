Barack & Michelle Obama What We're Looking For ... Power Lunch with Bono

The Obamas take the prize for most powerful power lunch of the day.

Michelle and Barack Obama broke bread with Bono Friday at Upland in NYC. The former first couple did about a 90 minute sesh with the U2 frontman at the Park Ave restaurant. We're told they were seated at a basement table for privacy.

Barack's owned NYC lately ... and today was no different -- the trio got a standing O on their way out.

Betcha someone scored tix to the 'Joshua Tree' anniversary tour.