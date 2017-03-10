President Trump's promised wall at the Mexican border will offer catering services to detainees ... seriously.
The Dept. of Homeland Security has filed legal docs soliciting bids from food service companies to provide meals at the Customs and Border Patrol area of Brownsville, TX.
According to the docs, the company will provide up to 600 meals daily for detainees. The vendor must serve "nutritionally balanced" breakfasts, lunches and dinners ... and there are Mexican options.
BREAKFAST
Potato and egg in a flour tortilla
Ham and egg in a flour tortilla
Bean and cheese taco option
LUNCH AND DINNER
Burgers
Turkey sandwiches
Chicken fajita
The docs state all veggies, fruits and beans must be thoroughly cleaned ... and all of the workers must be screened and pass security background checks.
The company that lands the gig will have some nice job security ... DHS is offering a 5-year contract.