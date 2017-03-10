Homeland Security We Cater to Mexican Detainees Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

EXCLUSIVE

President Trump's promised wall at the Mexican border will offer catering services to detainees ... seriously.

The Dept. of Homeland Security has filed legal docs soliciting bids from food service companies to provide meals at the Customs and Border Patrol area of Brownsville, TX.

According to the docs, the company will provide up to 600 meals daily for detainees. The vendor must serve "nutritionally balanced" breakfasts, lunches and dinners ... and there are Mexican options.

BREAKFAST

Potato and egg in a flour tortilla

Ham and egg in a flour tortilla

Bean and cheese taco option

LUNCH AND DINNER

Burgers

Turkey sandwiches

Chicken fajita

The docs state all veggies, fruits and beans must be thoroughly cleaned ... and all of the workers must be screened and pass security background checks.

The company that lands the gig will have some nice job security ... DHS is offering a 5-year contract.