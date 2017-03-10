Silento I Dodged Dubai Jail Because 19's Just Too Young

Silento caught a big break in Dubai by evading arrest ... because he's too young.

We got the "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" rapper who had just flown to L.A. from Dubai, where he was detained for allegedly pocketing $80k from a concert promoter and then bailed on 2 gigs.

Authorities wanted to seize his passport and arrest him, but he says because he's 19 that's considered underage, so they handled it differently. It went through the courts, and it looks like Silento had to ante up what sounds like the full $80k before being allowed to leave.