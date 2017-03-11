Chris Brown LAPD Says Time for Your Come-to-Jesus Moment

EXCLUSIVE

Chris Brown is about to get an invite ... from some top cops who are fed up with him.

Law enforcement sources tell us the LAPD division that covers his San Fernando Valley neighborhood has had it with all the complaints and Chris constantly thumbing his nose at cops and civilians alike. There has been a laundry list of gripes against the singer ... noise, drugs, assaults, riding various vehicles recklessly, and on and on.

We're told police want to make a last-ditch effort to get Chris in line. The brass at the division will ask him to come to the station so they can lay out the problems and see if he'll see the light.

As for why police are doing this ... as one source said, "Chris is a chronic problem who takes up a tremendous amount of our resources."

Chris has no obligation to come to the station for a chitchat. We reached out to his lawyer to find out if Chris would be open ... so far, no word back.