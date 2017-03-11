Tennis Star Gael Monfils Sure, I'm French But I've Never Heard Of Pepe Le Pew

EXCLUSIVE

Here's a mind blowing video to make you rethink the direction of society ... Gael Monfils, one of the biggest tennis stars in France, just told TMZ Sports he has ZERO CLUE who Pepe Le Pew is.

For those of you who didn't have a childhood either, Pepe Le Pew is a hilarious French skunk, constantly in search of companionship, who was lovable, although incredibly rapey.

We got Monfils out at LAX and asked him what the French think of one of their most relevant cultural figures, when he then dropped the bomb on us that he had no clue of Pepe's influence.

What's worse is when Gael asked his two friends if they knew about Pepe, and they didn't either.

Kinda makes you rethink NATO. Viva Le Pepe.