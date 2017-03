'Moonlight' Kid Jaden Piner Still On Trash Duty After Film's Oscar Win

Jaden Piner, one of the kid stars from "Moonlight," might've walked the Oscar red carpet, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have to take out the trash at home.

We got 13-year-old Jaden at LAX where he told us he got a real taste for how the stars live by attending the awards show, but according to his mom, Natalie, it's not his day-to-day.

Think more homework than cameras and fancy suits.