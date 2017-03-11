Lyft Sued Passenger Says Aggressive Driver Threatened Violence Over Fare

Lyft touting it's serious about safety is a load of BS, because the company hires dangerous, threatening drivers ... according to a new lawsuit.

A New York man says he was visiting Miami with his girlfriend when they ordered a Lyft ride to the airport to return home. He claims his driver was combative about following the suggested route because it included a toll.

According to the docs ... the driver swerved dangerously across the highway to pull onto the shoulder and aggressively demanded extra money to stay on course. The passenger claims he refused at first, but when the driver threatened to kick him and his GF out of his car, he handed over a $20 bill.

The passenger says he gave the driver 1 star and reported the incident to Lyft ... but the responses he received from customer service were lame.

Lyft declined to comment.