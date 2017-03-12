Rob Kardashian Shopping for His First Mansion ... Done Renting from Kylie

Rob Kardashian wants to stop living under Kylie Jenner's roof, and start real estate ballin' like her instead ... which is why he's eyeing a sweet mansion.

We got a shot of Rob walking out of a 7700 sq. ft. crib Friday in Encino, and it's a major step-up for him. Not only does it have 8 beds, 5 baths, an enormous pool and hot tub, but it also has a guest home ... and that alone is an additional 2600 sq. feet!

The Encino pad's listed for $6.9 million, and besides its obvious charms -- we're told Rob's also interested because it's a short drive from Blac Chyna and baby Dream.

He's currently renting one of Kylie's many homes, and trying to sell his Calabasas house.

This spread would seriously up Rob's real estate mogul game. Look out, KJ.