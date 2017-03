Eva Longoria Like Fine Wine

Eva Longoria can still flaunt what her mama gave her -- 42 years ago, mind you -- as seen from the front, back and side.

Yes, 2 days before her 42nd bday ... Eva blessed us doing a photo shoot in L.A. while sporting a couple of one-piece swimsuits, and some seriously badass stilettos.

Happy birthday, Eva! Thanks for sharing your gifts.