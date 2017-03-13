Stern 'Wack Packer' Joey Boots Cause of Death ... Accidental Heroin Overdose

EXCLUSIVE

Howard Stern 'Wack Packer' Joey Boots died from an accidental heroin overdose.

The Medical Examiner's Office in NYC tells TMZ it's determined his official cause of death is "acute heroin intoxication." The 49-year-old's body was found slumped over in a chair in his apartment on Dec. 23.

Joey had openly discussed his battles with cocaine and crack addiction on the radio. After his death, some of Joey's friends told us they thought he was no longer using.

Fellow 'Wack Packer' High Pitch Erik found Joey while recording a podcast.