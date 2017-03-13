Marco Rubio Snoop Put Out a Dangerous Message With Mock Assassination

Senator Marco Rubio's taking a shot at Snoop Dogg over his music video taking a more literal shot at President Trump.

We got Rubio at Reagan National Airport, and he took a strong stance against Snoop's "Lavender" music video ... and the imagery of Snoop aiming a gun at the prez. He says disagreeing with policy is one thing, but worries Snoop is now crossing into a dangerous area -- where he's potentially giving twisted people very wrong ideas.

Remember, Rubio's famously a huge fan of hip-hop icons like Snoop, but this time he just ain't down.