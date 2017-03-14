Obamas & Ivanka Trump D.C. Snowblower Ready To Do Them Next ... For a Price

Barack, Michelle Obama and Ivanka Trump all have a neighbor who really blows ... when it comes to getting rid of snow, and he's willing to help 'em dig out from winter Storm Stella.

We got D.C. resident Mario Castillo Tuesday -- who lives on the Obamas' block, and around the corner from Ivanka and Jared in the Kalorama Heights 'hood. He says he's got the snow blowing game locked down, which means he's been busy the last 24 hours.

As for the former and current First Families ... Mario's got a proposal. Seems like a good deal.

Plus, we don't see either couple as the shoveling type.