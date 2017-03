Kanye West Tragic Death of Cousin's 1-Year-Old

EXCLUSIVE

Kanye West suffered a family tragedy Monday when his cousin's 1-year-old son died suddenly.

The cousin, Ricky Anderson, works at Kanye's label, GOOD Music, in L.A. We're told the child, Avery, died in his sleep. There was no previous sign of illness or distress.

Ricky wrote, "Today was the worst day of my life! I lost my lil man and gained an angel! Rest in Paradise!!! I love you man."

Avery had just celebrated his 1st birthday.

RIP