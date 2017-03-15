Donald Trump If Snoop Pointed Gun at Obama He'd Be Jailed!

Donald Trump just called out Snoop over his music video, saying if the person in clown face was President Obama, Mr. Dogg would be behind bars.

Trump just tweeted, "Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!

We asked that very question to several rappers and politicians ... Ice-T, for e.g., thought doing the same thing to Obama would be worse. Senator Ted Cruz says whoever the president ... it's the same thing.