'Making History' Star Adam Pally 'I'd Have to Kill Trump or Hitler' ... If Time Travel Existed

"Making History" star Adam Pally not only lumped Donald Trump in the Adolf Hitler bucket ... he said if he had the chance to go back in time he'd kill one of them.

Adam was strolling on Broadway in NYC Wednesday and we asked him about going back in time.

Adam gives a visceral and pretty stunning reaction, but then walks it back a bit.

