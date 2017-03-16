Kendall Jenner Burglarized

EXCLUSIVE

6:10 AM PT -- Law enforcement sources tell us, Kendall called 911 after hearing a noise and believing a burglar might be in her home. When cops arrived they thoroughly searched the house but found no one in the house who didn't belong. Kendall Jenner is the latest Hollywood celebrity hit by burglars ... this time to the tune of $200k.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, Kendall left her Hollywood Hills home Wednesday around noon and returned around 8 PM. We're told she was hanging around the house for several hours, and noticed nothing amiss ... that is, until she went into her bedroom just after 1 AM and realized some of her jewelry was missing. She called the cops, who responded quickly.

Our sources say there was no sign of forced entry, and so far no suspects.

TMZ broke a story last August ... an alleged stalker followed Kendall up her driveway shortly after she bought the Hollywood Hills home.

Law enforcement sources say, although a number of celebs have been burglary victims this year, it's become a much bigger problem citywide.

As for Kendall, cops are on the hunt.