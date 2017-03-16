Kendall Jenner Robbed Investigators Comb House for Clues

Kendall Jenner got a visit from CSI -- a forensic fingerprint specialist looking through her house for evidence in the $200k jewelry heist.

The investigator coolly entered Kendall's Hollywood Hills pad Thursday with his briefcase full of CSI tools to find any prints left behind. The guy sounded confident on the way out, but fingerprints around most of the house could be meaningless because ... as we reported, there was a bunch of people in the house.

Kendall's jewelry box might yield some clues IF the crooks touched it or any of the jewels left behind.

We broke the story, cops believe it was an inside job.