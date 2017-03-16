Facebook & Twitter Paskitan Wants Help Finding Anti-Islamic Pakistanis

Facebook and Twitter will start ratting out Pakistani citizens who post anti-Islamic comments if -- and that's a big IF -- Pakistan gets its way.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan told AP Thursday a Pakistani official in their Washington, D.C. embassy approached both social media giants about tracking down Pakistanis -- at home or abroad -- who make blasphemous statements online.

Pakistan has strict blasphemy laws -- violators can be put to death for bashing Islam.

As for whether Facebook and Twitter will play ball -- FB says, "We disclose information about accounts solely in accordance with our terms of service and applicable law. A Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty or other formal request may be required for international requests."

Translation: If it happens, it won't be anytime soon.

Twitter had no comment.