Emmitt Smith Continues His Turn Up Tour In Cabo (VIDEO)

Emmitt Smith Continuing His Turn Up Tour ... On A Boat In Cabo

Here's video of Emmitt Smith continuing his quest to be the NFL's all-time leader in turn ups ... absolutely gettin' down to a Lil Jon party classic ... while on a boat in Cabo.

We've seen it before ... Smith got it poppin' with Migos a couple months ago at the Super Bowl, but this time there was more sun, more swag, and the go-to party anthem "Turn Down For What."

The guy's having a great time ... not quite as good as he was having when cameras caught him mid-Kanye & Jeezy some years back ... but still pretty good.