"Modern Family" star Rico Rodriguez, who plays Manny on the show, publicly announced the death of his father who died last week.
The 18-year-old posted a photo of him and his dad, Roy Rodriguez, Sunday with a heartfelt caption that read in part ... "This has been the toughest week of my life. My Dad was the most kind hearted, loving, hard working, determined, and funny man I have ever known."
He added ... "I'm gonna miss your hugs. I'm gonna miss your advice. I'm gonna miss your smile, and I'm gonna miss your laugh. I know you're looking down at us right now giving us the green light to move forward. I miss you Daddy. I'll love you forever - Your youngest."
Roy passed away suddenly last Sunday ... he was 52. He is survived by his wife Diane, and his 4 children.
RIP