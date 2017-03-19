'Modern Family's' Rico Rodriguez Mourns Death of Father

"Modern Family" star Rico Rodriguez, who plays Manny on the show, publicly announced the death of his father who died last week.

The 18-year-old posted a photo of him and his dad, Roy Rodriguez, Sunday with a heartfelt caption that read in part ... "This has been the toughest week of my life. My Dad was the most kind hearted, loving, hard working, determined, and funny man I have ever known."

He added ... "I'm gonna miss your hugs. I'm gonna miss your advice. I'm gonna miss your smile, and I'm gonna miss your laugh. I know you're looking down at us right now giving us the green light to move forward. I miss you Daddy. I'll love you forever - Your youngest."

Roy passed away suddenly last Sunday ... he was 52. He is survived by his wife Diane, and his 4 children.

RIP