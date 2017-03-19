Selena Gomez Don't Even Dare Call Yourself By My Name

EXCLUSIVE

Selena Gomez wants to be the only Selena Gomez in entertainment ... period.

Selena has filed legal docs asking for the right to market jewelry ... which we get. But the docs go on ... she wants to make sure no one can do a live TV or movie appearance or distribute music with the name Selena Gomez.

She also wants a lock on Selena Gomez "fan club services," although we assume that doesn't mean people can't start a Selena Gomez fan club ... just not on behalf of a different Selena Gomez.

So, all you Selena Gomez wannabees ... don't even think about it.