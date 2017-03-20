Trump Tower Secret Service Theft Caught on Video Thief Knew What He Was After

EXCLUSIVE

The thief who swiped a Secret Service agent’s laptop targeted the agent in question and knew exactly what he was after ... law enforcement sources tell TMZ.

Our sources say the thief -- whom they say is a man -- was caught on surveillance video pulling up to the agent's driveway in an Uber at around 3 AM Thursday.

The video shows the man make a beeline for the agent's car, removing a backpack with the computer inside and then walking off. As we reported, the hard drive contained Trump Tower floor plans and evacuation protocols, but the agency insists there was no classified info inside.

The thief also made off with a passport and several Secret Service lapel pins.

It's unclear what the thief was looking for if all the content was non-sensitive.

We're told the video is grainy so it's hard to make out the thief's features, but it's definitely a lead.