White House Fence Jumper I Wrote the Trump-Russia Dossier He Says In Bizarre Video

The man who jumped the White House fence and remained undetected for almost 20 minutes last weekend says he's the author of the unsubstantiated Trump-Russia dossier.

Jonathan Tuan-Anh Tran posted a video on his YouTube channel earlier this month, claiming to be the one who wrote up the controversial document, which contains salacious accusations about the president.

In the bizarre vid -- posted March 8 -- Tran flashes what appears to be his driver's license to confirm his ID. Sure enough, his Milpitas, CA address matches up with the fence jumper ... according to court docs.

He also says ... "I'm currently in Washington D.C. and I'm just making a video to quickly and publicly come out of hiding. I can't speak too much at the moment about that right now, at this time. But I hope it clears up any confusion or mystery."

In an earlier video posted on the same channel, Tran also discusses the Trump-Russia dossier and calls it bogus ... defending it with his own story about a dossier.

As we reported ... Tran was turned away by the Secret Service just hours before he made his breach. He moved about the grounds for 20 minutes and even jiggled a doorknob. He was also carrying 2 cans of mace.