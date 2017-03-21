Alec Baldwin's got his Donald Trump replacement lined up if 'SNL' ever needs one ... and he's just great, so great!!!
Alec teaches a young boy his hilarious impression of the prez. The kid -- a kid reporter, we think -- scored when he got Alec to demonstrate at the star's premiere of his new flick, "Boss Baby."
Watch and learn.
.@AlecBaldwin teaches a young kid how to properly do a @realDonaldTrump impersonation #BossBaby premiere pic.twitter.com/v8On6ZMxYt— Joanna Preston (@JoPrestonTV) March 20, 2017