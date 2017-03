Colin Kaepernick Will Play In NFL Again ... Says Matt Millen

Colin Kaepernick's days in the NFL are NOT over ... so says ex-Detroit Lions GM Matt Millen who tells TMZ Sports he's convinced the guy will sign a contract before the season begins.

Long story short ... Millen is convinced Kaepernick still has the talent to play winning football and says NFL teams know it.

Millen also says teams are also weighing Kaep's off-the-field controversies when considering the QB -- but he's certain there are teams that will take a chance on him anyway.