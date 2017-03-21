'DWTS' Pro Sharna Burgess Bonner's Crotch Grab No Biggie ... I'm Riding with Him!

EXCLUSIVE

Sharna Burgess says pro bull rider Bonner Bolton made an innocent mistake when he nearly grabbed her crotch, but make no mistake about it ... she digs her "Dancing with the Stars" partner.

Sharna came on "TMZ Live" to defend Bonner, who she calls a Southern gentleman. But take a look ... the more she said, the more it seemed like Sharna wouldn't mind getting more touchy-feely with Bonner.

She definitely clears up the crotch incident, but as for any other "funny business" ... that remains to be seen. Or felt.